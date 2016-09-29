A disservice to the public

The move of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutinizing Liberty Telecoms’ non-disclosure of the reassignment of its radio frequencies to Bell Telecommunications is laudable.

Such a move by Liberty, a San Miguel subsidiary, is considered a material information that should been have disclosed to the public after all, since it significantly affected shareholder value.

PSE Chief Operating Officer Roel Refran and SEC’s Officer-in-charge of the Office of the Commission Secretary Amando A. Pan Jr.’s, reported review are ongoing. The SEC’s Markets and Securities Regulation Department (MSRD) in particular, is probing the supposed failure of Liberty Telecoms to disclose the information to the investing public.

It is a fact that Liberty Telecoms transferred the frequencies to BellTel in March, 2015, but made no mention of the transaction until it was included in the company’s latest quarterly report posted on the PSE Web site on Aug. 15.

The SEC requires the submission of “current reports on significant developments” deemed necessary to keep information on the operation of the business and the financial condition of security issuers updated. Failure to do so constitutes disservice to the public.

Similarly, the PSE requires issuers to “promptly make available all information, through the submission of structured and unstructured disclosures, that would enable a reasonable investor to determine whether to buy, sell, or hold securities, or in connection with the exercise of related voting rights.”

As to the value of the frequency, SMC’s claim that frequencies could not be assigned a value unless they are used is untrue.

How can unused frequencies or spectrum be auctioned off, a common practice in telco industries worldwide, if values cannot be assigned to them? Frequency has value period. Australia-based Creator Tech in fact valued SMC’s 700 MHz frequencies at close to P70 billion.

When a company or individual makes money at the expense of the public, the PSE and SEC must step in and impose the necessary penalties and prove that violations do not go unpunished. That is what the PSE and the SEC wanted to know. Thus the investigations.