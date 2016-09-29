A fresh start

READ: LUKE 5:17-26

Those who are well have no need of a

physician, but those who are sick. 5:31

In many countries, health laws prohibit reselling or reusing old mattresses. Only landfills will take them. Tim Keenan tackled the problem and today his business employs a dozen people to extract the individual components of metal, fabric, and foam in old mattresses for recycling. But that’s only part of the story. Journalist Bill Vogrin wrote, “Of all the items Keenan recycles… it’s the people that may be his biggest success” (The Gazette, Colorado Springs). Keenan hires men from halfway houses and homeless shelters, giving them a job and a second chance. He says, “We take guys nobody else wants.”

Luke 5:17-26 tells how Jesus healed the body and the soul of a paralyzed man. Following that miraculous event, Levi answered Jesus’ call to follow Him and then invited his fellow tax collectors and friends to a banquet in honor of the Lord (vv. 27-29). When some people accused Jesus of associating with undesirables (V. 30), He reminded them that healthy people don’t need a doctor – adding, “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance” (v. 32).

To everyone who feels like a “throwaway” headed for the landfill of life, Jesus opens His arms of love and offers a fresh beginning. That’s why He came! — DAVID MCCASLAND

The power of God can turn a heart

From evil and the power of sin;

The love of God can change

a life And make it new

and cleansed within. — FASICK

Salvation is receiving a new life.

