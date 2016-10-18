A.I. photo fun

When you upload a photo online to Keegan The Photo Coach (https://keegan.regaind.io), you will receive his comments aimed at improving your skills and also a score. To get a rating (beginner, amateur, enthusiast, semi-pro, professional, legendary) you will have to submit at least 10 photos. The rating is based on your average score. (My 10 random trial photos only got an average score of 6.55, good enough for an enthusiast. But Keegan still believes I can do better!) With 20 photos, Keegan can give an analysis of your photographic strengths and weaknesses. Good photos are given ribbons and there are 17 ribbons to unlock. (One of my photos unlocked the Framing ribbon.) The site explains: “Achievements are unlocked when you take a beautiful photo of a special kind of subject, or when you discover one of our Easter eggs. You have to be both skilled and creative to unlock all 17 of them!” Keegan was created by Regaind, a French startup that’s working on automatic image analysis. The developers trained the system with the help of professional photographers, teaching it to recognize and describe strengths and weaknesses in photos. The site is fun to use and challenging, too. Be sure to prepare your best photos for uploading (PetaPixel).

The Roll, an A.I. photo app by EyeEm uses one algorithm to analyze pictures to determine what is in them, using deep learning to recognize thousands of concepts – from objects to colors and even emotions. Another algorithm references a database of millions of curated images to determine the quality of a photograph and give each one an “Aesthetic Score.” These provide The Roll’s ability to analyze user’s camera rolls on their smartphones and to identify, rank, and sort each image. To test the app TIME’s photo editors compared their ranking of 20 photos with EyeEm’s. Their conclusion: “For now the computer is objectively good, but it is important to point out that subjectivity is what makes each photo editor distinctive. This is even more important when faced with a gallery or series of images where the editor is balancing complex sequencing decisions based on visual similarities or dissimilarities. Images also have a feeling that is nearly impossible to quantify. It’s something that goes beyond color, contrast, composition, or subject matter. It’s the thing that separates a good from a great photograph, where location, timing, skill, and luck all work in the photographer’s favor.” A.I. will definitely get better in the future. But can subjectivity really be taught and replicated? The app requires iOS 9.0 (http://time.com).

Remember the Prisma app we featured some time ago that turns your photos into artistic paintings? It can now transform a 15-second video clip into a moving painting. There are nine available filters with more on the way. The video feature is available for iOS devices only as of now.

For some affirming and hopeful messages, users of the Chrome browser can install the app RatherNice and receive a wonderful compliment, each and every time you open a new tab in chrome. RatherNice brightens up your day, from your browser.

And now to our featured readers.

Markttine Coronado, a BSEd student of Laguna State Polytechnic University- San Pablo City Campus shares his photo titled “Life Behind the City.” His photo description reads: “As the sun rises up to wake the town, it’s not the tall buildings or the lamp-lit posts but the feast of colors of the local products and the vendor’s genuine smiles that give life to the wet market of the sleepy city of San Pablo, Laguna.”

Roderick Tan, editorial and commercial photographer with Visionary Enterprise “Certified Positive” sent in the high fashion shoot titled “Fierce” with model Rose Filio in collaboration with designer Adrian Rios.

The photo “Hungover” comes from Alcee Terence Martinez. “For the past months, I tried to take pictures in a low lighting setup,” writes Alcee. “So I asked my friend Jessica Fernando to help me. I asked to take her pictures at her gigs. Jessica is a wonderful singer who has a lovely voice.”

Freelance assistant animator and photo hobbyist Clarence Damasco contributed the dramatic photo of a person on a rooftop silhouetted by a raging fire in the background titled “Inferno on Earth.”

From 2nd Engineer Officer Rogelio Bejemino Jr. of the M/T Torm Amazon is the untitled photo of coconut vendors on a banca. He writes: “The photo was taken in Sri Lanka in one of my travels. Seen in the photo is a river merchant. Life in this perspective reminds me of so many things. To live in a wooden boat is a challenging one. The boat structure may be weak but the call for daily survival prevails. We take the risk… we toil… we live.”

Gillian Dale Aguilo, “an engineer by profession, a dreamer and a lover of life” submitted the photo, “A Mother’s Love.” Shares Gillian: “A good picture caters to the mind but a picture of value caters to the heart. Being the former photojournalist of my alma mater, I always become the unofficial photographer during events/gatherings. Hence, I end up having the least photo but who cares. I love what I’m doing. More than just taking images, I record moments.”

Freelance photographer Melvin Cabe of Tanauan, Leyte shares his monochrome shot titled “The Vendor.” His accompanying caption reads: “The old woman is waiting for her husband to arrive to fetch her. She is selling her spices like onions, ginger, tomatoes, garlic, salt, and other spices at the market as early as 6:00 o’clock in the morning. She is there every morning to sell and earn for a living. I captured her during the worldwide photo walk of Scott Kelby on October 1 at Tacloban City market together with other sidewalk vendors.”

“Clouds in Tears of Joy” comes from Winnie Atienza Banatlao, currently a teacher at the high school of Canossa College – San Pablo City, Laguna.

Woody Sarmiento sent in the macro shot of a spider titled “Staring at You.” With the photo is the following statement: “As a photographer, for me there are no limitations of what, when, where or how we should photograph different subjects in different situations. I don’t want to be stuck in one or two genres of photography but rather explore the millions of possibilities my lenses could ever capture. Here, as I was sitting in my backyard and was thinking what to shoot, this little spider pops up in front of me and there I immediately changed into my macro lens to snap this cute creature. Photography really has endless and limitless subjects to capture. Let’s just be patient enough.”

And from Melvin Anore is a night photo of the Quezon Memorial Shrine as the lights bathe the shrine and the fountains in playful colors.

