A Little ManilArt appreciation

Masters, newcomers, sellers, buyers—everybody is welcome at the biggest art fair in the country

By Ana Valenzuela

Images by Pinggot Zulueta

Now on its eight year, ManilaArt is considered to be the biggest art fair in the country. It tries to differentiate itself from other art fairs by mixing in the masters and the newcomers, and differentiate from its past inception by bringing in something new to the table.

This year, ManilArt broke down barriers of art being “only for the elite” as it introduced a walking art tour to about 900 high school students of public schools in Taguig—new pairs of eyes to see the works of artists who joined this year’s presentation.

















Bionic Syndrome, Onib Olmedo (Manila Bulletin)

Porcelain and Persimmons #2, Addie Cukingnan (Manila Bulletin)

Love in the Dark, Marcel Antonio (Manila Bulletin)

The Queen of Hearts, Isobel Francisco (Manila Bulletin)

Dyolens, Ramon Orlina (Manila Bulletin)

The Fruit Vendor, Dante Silverio (Manila Bulletin)

Incognito, Aileen Lanuza (Manila Bulletin)

‘Linus’ Blanket-Gold Bird, Young Mi Kim (Manila Bulletin)

La Doña Perigrina Asfaltada, Jose Tence Ruiz (Manila Bulletin)

















Tess Rayos Del Sol, ManilArt’s director, shared, We are trying to introduce art appreciation, because once they start with art appreciation, then there is a liking, and when they grow up, they will collect and buy later on. They have to understand art, the expression of art, the language of art.”

The past art fairs had technical lectures on art but very few people attended, that was why the move to teach art appreciation was deemed important.

“We feel like art is one soul, so it is very important to teach them,” she said. “We want them to relate with the painting, how they feel if they feel anything about it, what they think about it, we want them to engage with how the artist work and how the expression is being conveyed to the people, to the younger ones and even to the adults.”

Students and adults alike certainly had a feast for their eyes with the many wonderful works that were offered to them in this year’s fair.

A mad hatter’s tea party with surrealist paintings, a wall of paintings on Mexican pyramids and another wall on Mexican tradition by Manuel Baldemor, a collection of sculptures with fruits as heads were just some of the memorable items that can be seen.

Tess’s husband Danny Rayos Del Sol, overall curator of this year’s ManilArt, ensured that what the visitors saw were dynamic and diverse pieces. “Each booth had its very own curated pieces,” he said. “They were very well selected. They were very well organized, and very well presented to the public.”

Danny said, “The application is being vetted. You have to have a concept that is acceptable to the vetting committee.”

One artist who had been joining ManilArt since its inception is master glass sculptor Ramon Orlina. Orlina had garnered raves from the international art scene and even has his own gallery in Tagaytay.

“Art should be exposed,” Orlina said when asked why he still continues to join ManilArt. “No matter how good you are if your work can only be seen at your home, hindi puwede. Take a chance, a lot of people will come. For me, this is not necessarily selling, but for other people to see it, make them happy looking at it, it’s a dream to see art, and it’s a God-given thing.”

Apart from the masters and the veterans, there were also some newbies, Danny shared, “Every year we are trying to find something new.” To which his wife Tess chimed in, “It is a combination. Like if you are a new collector, you get the up-and-coming artists; If you are a seasoned collector, then you buy the more expensive ones. The strategy is they have to be together.”

This year, among those who were able to pass muster was the Shambala Living Museum, which is a collection of indigenous art pieces. “Indigenous people are not doing it for the sake of art but because they are functional. We look at it as art but they are functional pieces,” Danny said.

Apart from the indigenous art, visitors also got a glimpse of art from around the region as galleries from Korea and Singapore were part of ManilaArt.

Ruan Hn Kim, director of the Busan-based 1st.iKon, has been to art fairs in Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, and more. Kim met Orlina in Singapore earlier in the year, when the Filipino artist bought some of her pieces. From there, the Korean held an exhibition in Orlina’s gallery.

Some of those that were popular from the booth were the corduroy-like shirts made of glass and the 3D fruits, which were sponge painted over layers of plexiglass. According to Kim, she didn’t expect Filipinos to be this interested in their collection.

With what Kim shared things are looking up like how ManilArt had hoped it to be, with more and more Filipinos appreciating art.

If that continues on, certainly it will be as what Danny wished for. “We are hoping to institutionalize ManilArt, and we will continue for the rest of our generation. We would like for us to celebrate our 10th anniversary, our 25th anniversary, God-willing, our 50th.”