A tribute for its past achievers and leaders

Proudly Green: A Night of Tribute

The De La Salle Alumni Association (DLSAA) is 100 years old this year. Through its Grade and High School Manila Chapter, a grand centennial event called: “Proudly Green: A Night of Tribute” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Manila Polo Club, Forbes Park, Makati City.

The event is a celebration of excellence, paying tribute to past DLSAA leaders and awardees who have made Lasallians proud through their outstanding achievements. The celebration will also gather loyal Lasallian alumni in an evening of camaraderie, dinner, music, and dancing. The famous Kundirana and Replay Band will provide entertainment.

In the roll of honor, there are some 369 awardees listed who have received, through the years, the Distinguished Lasallian Award, the Lasallian Achievement Award, the Sports Hall of Fame Award, and the past Alumni Association Presidents.

Among prominent Lasallians who will be honored are: Ramon del Rosario, Jr., Paeng Nepomuceno, Jose Cuisia, Jessie Robredo, Lim Eng Beng, Enrique Lagdameo, Benito Araneta, Gerardo Ablaza, Jr., Ogie Alcasid, Jr., Edgar Chua, Raul Concepcion, Josiah Go, Daniel Lacson, Augusto Villalon, Deogracias Vistan, George Yang, Rafael Alunan, Cirilo Bautista, Eric Buhain, Eduardo Cojuangco, Jr., Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, Jr., Joaquin Henson, Philip Ella Juico, Zandro “Jun” Limpot, Jr., Tomas Manotoc, Franz Pumaren, Enrique Razon, Jr., Joseph “Jong” Uichico, Johnny Litton and Ramon Magsaysay, Jr.

For ticket inquiries, Manny Blanco can be contacted at telephone number 02 818 3021 or at e-mail jrbrealty@vasia.com, likewise, Cherry Rivera of DLSAA at telephone number 02 526 5612.