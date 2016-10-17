Abe sends ritual offering to war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering Monday to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and some of its Asian neighbors.



Abe made the “masakaki” tree offering under the name of the prime minister, the shrine said.

Abe is likely to refrain from visiting the Shinto shrine during its four-day annual autumn festival through Thursday, ahead of expected summit talks with China and South Korea later this year.