AboitizPower signs 2-year retail contract with Mactan resort

CEBU CITY– Aboitiz Power Corp. has officially entered into a two-year retail power supply contract with JPark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan.

Wikipedia | mb.com.ph

AboitizPower chief operations officer (COO) Luis Miguel Aboitiz said users like JPark, which consume at least one megawatt of power per month, can choose their own power supplier under the Energy Regulatory Commission’s Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) resolution.

JPark president Justin Uy said the resort pays roughly PHP5 million to PHP7 million a month for electricity.

The contract with AboitizPower is also in light with the ongoing expansion of the resort, which is expected to increase its electricity bill.

Uy said this will be an opportunity for JPark to choose renewable energy sources in its operations.

But Aboitiz said AboitizPower will maintain a mix of renewable and non-renewable energy sources.

“There will be a mix of various kinds of power. We are going to supply from multiple power plants, whichever is nearest and cheapest,” Aboitiz said.

JPark is the third establishment to enter into a retail supply contract with AboitizPower in Cebu, after NKC Metals Mactan Economic Processing Zone 2 in Lapu-Lapu City and shipbuilder Tsuneishi Heavy Industries in Balamban town in Cebu’s western seaboard.

Aboitiz said the RCOA scheme is a “more competitive” and “affordable” option for establishments than connecting through distribution utilities.

“This will be more competitive and more affordable because if you have the utility, normally the larger consumers with the high load factor are the ones who subsidize the ones with the low load factor. Here, there’s no more subsidy because they are buying directly from the supplier,” Aboitiz said.