ABS-CBN expands consumer business, forges partnership with Ayala Malls

ABS-CBN Corporation, the country’s largest media and entertainment company, is expanding its consumer business by forging an agreement with Ayala Malls to build the first ABS-CBN Experience Store in Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.

The agreement was signed by ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak and Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Cory Vidanes with Ayala Land Head of Commercial Business Jose Emmanuel Jalandoni and Ayala Malls Group Head Rowena Tomeldan.

The signing closely follows Katigbak’s announcement in August that the company is planning to open its first experience store in 2017.

“The ABS-CBN Experience Store is the start of a strategic and long-term partnership between ABS-CBN and Ayala Malls as the two companies known for innovation and excellence in their respective fields complement each other,” said Katigbak.

He added that, “expect big things to come when media and retail converge to provide viewers and shoppers with the best in entertainment and retail.”

The ABS-CBN Experience store offers an immersive experience of the network by allowing visitors to be part of the shows they follow and play the roles they’ve always wanted to play.

Also to be showcased is ABS-CBN’s wide assortment of merchandise that allows customers to own a piece of the stories they follow. The experience store will also be the hub of events that will allow people of all ages to spend time with their favorite ABS-CBN stars.

“At the heart of the experience store are the characters and stories that ABS-CBN will bring to life — whether through immersive or digital attractions, games, and merchandise — and give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite shows,” Vidanes said.

The ABS-CBN Experience Store forms part of the company’s rapidly expanding consumer business, which now accounts for R17 billion in annual revenues, or 45 percent of total company revenues.

ABS-CBN’s consumer business is generated from three types of businesses, namely subscription, ticketed experiences, and durable goods.

The subscription business covers cable and broadband provider SKY, The Filipino Channel, and ABS-CBNmobile and is the largest in terms of sales.

The ticketed experiences category, which comes second in consumer business sales, includes movies, concerts, mall events, studio tours and the recently launched mini-theme park Kidzania. The ABS-CBN Experience Store falls under this category.