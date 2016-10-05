ABS-CBN partners with Outbrain for online content

ABS-CBN News has signed a multi-year exclusive partnership with Outbrain, the world’s leading premium content discovery platform.

“The partnership with Outbrain will allow ABS-CBN to fully leverage the Outbrain Engage platform and to maximize on insights and analytics that will help it to surface the best content, drive increased audience engagement and secure incremental revenue,” the firm said.

As part of the platform offering, ABS-CBN said it will draw on Outbrain’s proprietary technologies and tools to allow its editors to marry editorial curation with personalization.

“A strong digital strategy has played a significant role in ABS-CBN’s success thus far, and we believe that we’ve now found the right partner in Outbrain to help us raise the bar in user engagement and content distribution,” said ABS-CBN Digital News Media Head Karen Puno Igaya.

She noted that, “digital content consumption is expected to skyrocket in the Philippines during 2017 and beyond. Through our partnership with Outbrain, we aim to not only enhance the user experience of our readers, but also maximise our monetisation opportunities through strategically placed native experiences.”

“As ABS-CBN continues to scale its digital strategies, we are thrilled to partner with them to leverage on our predictive technology to recommend thousands of pieces of organic and branded content, both from its own properties and external advertisers,” said Outbrain Director of Business Development Southeast Asia Kamal Kripalaney.

He added that “Outbrain’s focus on audience experience drives continuous innovation and is what brings real value to our publisher partners. Through this partnership ABS-CBN will be able to draw on Outbrain’s proprietary data, resulting from over half-a-billion monthly unique users, to offer expert targeting capabilities and unique insights for brands.”

The Philippines is considered one of Outbrain’s most strategic regions within Southeast Asia. To date, Outbrain has established key partnerships with a high majority of the leading publishers in the Philippines.