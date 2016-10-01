Absence of MWSS board saves users from water rate increase

Impact of peso depreciation

The impact of current peso depreciation to the consumers’ water billing is not yet going to be felt this year since the utilities are still waiting for the appointment of new Metropolitan Waterways and Sewerage System (MWSS) Board which will approve the new rates.

As a regulator, MWSS gets to decide whether water utilities — Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Company, Inc. — will be granted Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA).

FCDA is a tariff mechanism that will allow these companies to recover losses or refund gains from movements of the peso against other currencies like the US dollar, yen and euro.

This means that whenever the peso strengthens against these currencies, the FCDA goes down. Conversely, the FCDA goes up if the peso depreciates. This translates to higher water bills.

The current rate being implemented today was the one approved in July and it is supposedly effective only until September.

The Philippine peso slumped to fresh seven-year low on Friday when it fell to P48.50 to the US dollar.

MWSS chief regulator Joel Yu told Manila Bulletin that there’s no clear indication yet if a new board will already be appointed any time soon.

“Regarding, the MWSS Board, we don’t have any confirmation yet. Regarding the peso value, the trend is sustained in the balance of the year, it will tend to increase the tariff adjustment in January 2017,” Yu said.

Dittie Galang, Manila Water head of planning and tactical development corporate communications, said in a phone interview that the company already took into account the recent peso depreciation in computing its new rates to be implemented supposedly in the fourth quarter of this year.

But the company will still not be allowed to implement this until a new set of MWSS board members takes over and approve this.

“There will be no FCDA for fourth quarter. We have yet to receive approval regarding this. Unfortunately, the MWSS board, which will issue the approval, has not yet been appointed,” Galang also told Manila Bulletin.

“We are ready with our computations, most probably, the projection will be… [already taking into account the recent depreciation in peso]. This computation, supposedly, will already be implemented by October 1 but there’s no [MWSS] board to sign it,” she added.

She then said if ever a new board will be appointed any time soon, Manila Water will be ready to implement new FCDA.

Jennifer Rufo, head of Maynilad’s Stakeholders Communications office, also said the recent depreciation in the peso will definitely have an impact on the water rates.

“It should, through the FCDA component of the water bill, which moves on a quarterly basis depending on forex. However, since the new MWSS Board has not yet been constituted, the FCDA remains at status quo. So there will be no movement from last quarter’s FCDA,” she specified in a text message.

Rufo explained that the FCDA moves every quarter.

“Adjustments in water bills are applied 15 days after publication of the notice. But, as I mentioned, FCDA is status quo until an MWSS Board is constituted. There’s no telling when that will be,” she further said.

MWSS officials have been sought for comments but have not yet issued any statement.

As the result of the last MWSS board meeting in June, Maynilad and Manila Water were able to bring down the cost of water.