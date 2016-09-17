Abu Sayyaf releases Norwegian national after family pays P30M

ZAMBOANGA CITY (September 17, 2016) – Leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) operating in Indanan, Sulu released Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad late Friday night after receiving P30 Million in ransom from his family.

Norwegian ASG captive Kjartan Sekkingstad (MB File)

A military source who declined to be identified said that the family of Sekkingstad paid P30 million in ransom in exchange for the safe release of the victim.

The source said that the ASG released Sekkingstad at the village of Buanza in the town of Indanan in Sulu about 8:30 pm., Friday.

According to the same source former Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Commander Tahil Sali negotiated for the release of Sekkingstad whom the ASG earlier was asking for a P300 million ransom.

The MNLF brought Sekkingstad to the residence of Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, ll, and had met Gov Tan about 5 am yesterday.