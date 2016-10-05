Actor faces life over marijuana

Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez is facing a penalty of life imprisonment after a kilogram of marijuana was seized from his car at a checkpoint in Angeles City, Pampanga, on Monday night.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, director of the Central Luzon regional police, said cases for violation of three sections of anti-drugs law were already slapped against Fernandez, including possession and transport of the marijuana seized from him.

“Based on our investigation, he bought the marijuana in Barangay Ninoy Aquino in Angeles City. We have already identified the person who sold it to him,” Aquino told the Manila Bulletin in a phone interview.



(Contributed Photo/Manila Bulletin) MARKED FOR DRUGS — Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez ends up behind bars after being chased by Angeles City policemen when he drove past a checkpoint. When police caught up with him in Barangay Virgen delos Remedios, Angeles City, he yielded a kilo of marijuana inside his car.(Contributed Photo/Manila Bulletin)

“He is a frequent buyer of marijuana in Angeles City and other areas in Pampanga based on our intelligence. He has more than one source of marijuana,” he added.

The arrest of Fernandez followed some drama, starting with the flagging down of a yellow Mustang for having no license plate, the sighting of marijuana in a plastic bag at the back of the car, followed by a brief road chase.

Quoting a report from his men, Aquino related that one of the policemen manning the checkpoint along a national highway in Barangay Virgen delos Remedios stopped a yellow Mustang car for having no license plate in the front portion of the car.

As Fernandez rolled down the window on the driver’s side, the cops noticed a torn plastic bag on top of a dark blue bag which appeared to be marijuana.

One of the cops, Police Officer 2 Jayson Dimaculangan, informed his fellow cops of the presence of marijuana in the car. The remark allegedly prompted Fernandez, who was driving, to speed off.

The cops gave chase, catching up with the yellow Mustang which had been slowed down due to heavy traffic.

“The car was forced to slow down due to heavy traffic along the national highway,” said Aquino.

Seized from Fernandez were more or less one kilo of marijuana, a small yellow plastic containing marijuana residue, and a mechanical grinder for marijuana.

TESTED POSITIVE

After his arrest, Fernandez tested positive for marijuana use, Aquino revealed.

“This means an additional case for him aside from possession and transport of dangerous drugs. But a confirmatory test will still be done in Camp Crame,” said Aquino.

Aquino also took exception to the claim of Fernandez that the marijuana seized from him does not belong to him.

“What is he trying to say? That my men planted it? We have nothing against him in the first place, we are just doing our job,” said Aquino.

The official said that the fact that Fernandez tested positive on marijuana use already tells everything about the case leveled against the actor.

Aquino said they have been receiving information that Fernandez is a regular buyer of marijuana in Pampanga area.

CELEBRITY

Fernandez, son of the late action star Rudy Fernandez and actress Alma Moreno, is the latest celebrity to fall in the aggressive anti-drugs operations of the Duterte administration.

First to fall was celebrity disc jockey Karen Bordador in Pasig City, followed by 1990s starlet Sabrina M and actress Krista Miller, both in Quezon City.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), earlier said that there are celebrities who are in the drug list of Duterte.

He then urged them to surrender instead of taking the risk of being caught or even harm themselves in police operations.

ARLENE ALCALA’S BROTHER

Meanwhile in Lucena City, Senior Superintendent Antonio C. Yarra, Quezon Police director, reported the arrest of Jeffrey Briones, 40, who is the elder brother of Arlene Briones-Alcala, during an anti-drug operation at Barangay Ibabang Iyam yesterday.

Arlene is the wife of Sajid Alcala, who, with his father Cerilo, recently surrendered to police authorities in relation to their suspected involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Yarra, who identified Briones, said that the two others who were arrested were Carmelita A. Butial, 36 and Emer F. Sagarino, 55, all residents here.

Yarra said that Lucena City police conducted two separate drug operations against the suspects and confiscated some 57.35 grams of shabu worth P106,097.

Police confiscated from Briones 20.15 grams of shabu after a buy-bust operation beside the Quezon National High School, where the suspect was arrested.

The authorities are now preparing a criminal case for violation of Sec. 5 and 11 Art II of RA 9165 (Selling and Possession of Dangerous Drug) against Butial, while Violation of Sec. 26 in Relation to Sec. 5 Art II RA 9165 Violation of Sec. 5 and 11 Art II of RA 9165 (Selling and Possession of Dangerous Drug) will be filed against Briones.

Meanwhile in Tanauan City, a suspected pusher was killed and his companion was injured after unidentified men riding in tandem shot them while both were riding on board a motorcycle at Sampalucan road, Barangay San Roque in Tanauan City.

Police identified the fatality as Mario Villegas, 50, who died on the spot and Mercy Villegas, 51, wounded and both residing in Brgy. San Pedro, Sto Tomas, Batangas. (With reports Franco Regala, Mar T. Supnad, and Danny J. Estacio)