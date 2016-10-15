Affordable ramen and churros from an eye candy

Fan of ramen and churros but find these famed comfort foods too pricey? Head to Caloocan City for these fare at affordable prices… with the added value of an eye candy.

Facebook: Maurico Brozo

A widely liked Facebook photo by Mauricio Brozo shows a food stall at Grace Park, Caloocan City selling ramen and churros that provide a bang for the buck.

It sells the famed Japanese noodles for P25, with a lighter version (without pork) for only P15. At Japanese restaurants, ramen of different flavors and sizes cost from P100 to P400 or higher.

Unlike other outdoor noodles or mami sold by sidewalk hawkers, this street-style ramen promises an authentic Japanese feel as the vendor himself is Japanese—and a certified looker.

The stall also sells ‘golden churros’ for just P5 apiece. The Latin American snack can be served in five different flavors: chocolate, cookies and cream, cinnamon, cheese and strawberry.

The easy-on-the-pocket ramen and churros, courtesy of the easy-on-the-eyes vendor, can be found at 11th Avenue in Grace Park, Caloocan City, between the Shrine of Our Lady of Grace Church and a drug store.