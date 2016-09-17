AFP confirms release of Norwegian hostage

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday has confirmed the release of Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad.

Norwegian ASG captive Kjartan Sekkingstad (MB File)

Army Major Felimon Tan, the spokesman of the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command, said intensified military operations led to the safe release of the victim at around 4 p.m., Saturday in an undisclosed location.

Tan said Mr. Sekkingstad is expected to proceed to the Provincial Capitol in Sulu awaiting the turnover to proper authorities.

Sikkengstad, it was recalled, was abducted together with three others last September 21, 2015 at the Ocean View Resort in Samal Island.

Tan said the release of the kidnap victim is an offshoot of the ongoing military operations to sustain pressure against the ASG and the assistance of the Moro National Liberation Front.