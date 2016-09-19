AFP: Sekkingstad’s release a result of military pressure vs Abu Sayyaf

MANILA — The massive military operations against the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the hinterlands of Sulu have resulted in the release of Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad from his captors, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.



(Ben Hajan/EPA/Manila Bulletin) SAYYAF HUNTING — A picture made available yesterday shows Philippine Marines troopers on a fastcraft inspecting a fishing boat, as a naval blockade is being enforced in waters off Sulu Island, where an all-out offensive is being waged by government forces against the international terror network-linked bandit group, Abu Sayyaf.(Ben Hajan/EPA/Manila Bulletin)

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said the military continues to verify claims that ransom has been paid to secure Sekkingstad’s release.

“We don’t have that information, although we can also validate that on the ground,” Arevalo said.

Arevalo said the massive military operations against the terrorists has something to do with the release of the Norwegian captive.

“(The) unrelenting conduct of operations (against) the ASG (may have contributed heavily to Sekkingstad’s release). Remember that we have sea, air and land operations being conducted against them and after several contacts against them, we have received reports that they have splintered into smaller group to evade pursuit operations against them,” Arevalo added in Filipino.

“And if you have kidnap victims, they would definitely retard the ASG’s movement and take a toll on their attempt to evade our soldiers,” he stressed.

Sekkingstand was freed in Sulu around 4 p.m. Saturday. He was abducted together with Canadians John Ridsdel, Robert Hall and Filipina Marites Flor on Sept. 21, 2015 at the Ocean View Resort in Samal Island.

Both Hall and Ridsdel were beheaded by the bandits while Flor was freed by the ASG last June 22.

The unrelenting military pressure against the bandits also prompted the terrorists to release three of their Indonesian captives Saturday night.

These men were identified as fishermen Lorence Koten, Teo Doros Kofong and Emmanuel Arakian.

They were released in an unspecified location, according to Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Major Filemon Tan. All three were abducted off Lahad Datu, Sabah, Malaysia.

The victims were brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for medical examination and debriefing.