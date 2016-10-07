After 4 years, Bruno Mars back with new single

Nearly four years after his last record, Bruno Mars returns with his new single, 24K Magic.

The heavily auto-tuned track, with its discofied ’80s theme, was released late Thursday, October 6, after teasing it on Instagram on Monday.

The song is now available for download.

The glitzy video accompanying the single features Mars and his pals enjoying the high life in Las Vegas.

It is part of Mars’ eponymous LP—written in Roman numerals as XXIV K Magic—that is due on November 18.

24K Magic follows Mars’ breakout album, Unorthodox Jukebox, released in 2012. It included chart-topping hits like “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure” and “When I Was Your Man.”