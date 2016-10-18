After Karen, 52 Central Luzon villages still flooded

Some 52 villages in three provinces in Central Luzon remained flooded even after typhoon Karen had left the country, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 3 (RDRRMC3) disclosed Tuesday, October 18.

PERILOUS CROSSING – Evacuees cautiously try to cross rampaging waters and mud that had taken over a road in Sitio Bagting in Galadon, Nueva Ecija, Sunday. Typhoon ‘Karen’ spawned a landslide in a nearby mountainous region that caused the massive flooding in the province. (Camille Ante) | mb.com.ph

Josefina Timoteo, RDRRMC3 chair said 37 villages in Pampanga, 14 in Bulacan and one in Bataan remain flooded.

In San Agustin Village in Candaba, Pampanga, flood water was reported to be around 4 to 10 feet high, while nine other barangays have flood waters from 2 to 4 feet high.

Apart from Candaba, the other flooded municipalities in the province as of yesterday were Macabebe with 7 villages still under water; Masantol, 9; San Luis, 4; San Simon, 5 and Arayat, 3.

In Bulacan, flooded are eight villages in Meycauayan City, three in Bulakan and one village each in Marilao, Balagtas and San Miguel.

Barangay Almasen in Hermosa, Bataan was also under two-foot-high flood water since October 17, the RDRRMC 3 said.

Timoteo also said a total of nine road sections in Aurora (2), Nueva Ecija (5) and Pampanga (2) remain not passable.

A total of six bridges in Bulacan (1), Nueva Ecija (4) and Pampanga (1) remain likewise closed to traffic after being destroyed by the storm.