After only 2 games with BOC, Valdez rips mark

Games Tomorrow

(Philsports Arena, Pasig City)

12:30 p.m. – Champion vs Army (men’s)

4 p.m. – Coast Guard vs UP (women’s)

6 p.m. – UST vs BaliPure (women’s)

It was only her second game in her new “home,” but Alyssa Valdez has already broken the league record.



(Manila Bulletin) Alyssa Valdez(Manila Bulletin)

Looking more confident and deadlier this time, Valdez switched to her “beast” mode early and scored a career-high 39 points to help Bureau of Customs (BOC) beat Laoag, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9, Wednesday night in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

For her spectacular show – thanks to her improved timing – Valdez, 22, shattered the previous best of 38 which Thai import Sontaya Keawbundit set six years ago.

Valdez’s record-shattering performance was highlighted by posting 29 kills, eight aces and two blocks as BOC tied University of Santo Tomas for the lead with similar 2-0 records.

The absence of two Thai imports and new recruits Pau Soriano and Lilet Mabbayad also helped Valdez establish the new mark as she had to carry the scoring load.

Known as “The Phenom,” Valdez also contributed 17 digs in the non-scoring department.

“Masaya yung team kasi naglaro kami not only for the imports, but also for the teammates na hindi nakalaro today,” said Valdez, who was acquired from BaliPure for this conference.

“Siguro yun yung inspiration namin in this game. We really helped each other. Kasi kapag binigay mo yung 101 percent mo, babalik naman yung reward,” the Batangueño native added.

Customs played with only 10 players as the documents of Thais Kanjana Kuthaisong and Nattanicha Jaisaen have yet to be cleared due to technical problems.

Soriano and Mabbayad also sat out as they are still trying to settle their problems with former club in the other league.