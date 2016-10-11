After six

Dennis Trillo is willing to wait for rumored sweetheart Jennylyn Mercado, who says she will only start considering marriage six years from now

Good things come to those who wait – just ask Dennis Trillo.

In an interview, the actor smiled when asked if he’s willing to wait six more years for rumored sweetheart Jennylyn Mercado, who has said in a previous report that she won’t tie the knot until she reaches age 35 in the year 2022. By then, Dennis would be 40.

Dennis with Jennylyn Mercado (Instagram)

“Para sa akin eh, wala namang masama sa paghihintay,” he said. “Siyempre ’pag importante ’yung isang tao sa’yo suportahan mo siya kung anong gusto niyang gawin.”

Jennylyn said her failed relationships in the past taught her not to rush into things, least of all marriage.

While the two remain elusive on the real score between them, Dennis and Jennylyn have been sharing photos of their adventures together on social media. Recently, the rumored couple joined Philippine Coast Guard’s underwater clean-up drive in Mabini, Batangas. Prior, they were in Maldives.

Dennis related their shared passion for what he described as adventurous lifestyle is just one of the many reasons they click.

New movie

Dennis Trillo

Dennis, along with Anne Curtis and Paolo Ballesteros, has an upcoming film titled “Bakit Lahat Ng Gwapo, May Boyfriend?”

The actor has no problems engaging in intimate scenes with Paolo as he is no stranger to gay scenes, having done something similar on “My Husband’s Lover (MHL)” in 2013.

“Kung sa ikaka-ganda naman ng pelikula eh, okay lang sa akin,” he said.

Dennis said working with Paolo was a “blast.”

“Nakakatawa siya. First time ko siya makaeksena nu’ng mga comedy talaga,” he said.

“Marami siyang inaadlib, every take, meron siyang ibang line na sasabihin na talagang effective naman,” he added.

The actors said all three of them became friends when they met for the story conference. Dennis admitted Anne had got him and Paolo star-struck.

“Napakasarap makatrabaho ‘yung seryosong tao du’n sa craft nila, na talagang nasa puso nila mag-entertain,” Dennis said.

“Bakit Lahat Ng Gwapo, May Boyfriend?” is about Kylie (Anne), a wedding planner who had a string of boyfriends each of whom turned out to be gay including Benj (Paolo). Eventually the two become bestfriends and business partners. When Diego (Dennis) asks them to plan his wedding, Kylie sets to out to prove that Diego is another closet gay. Will she succeed?

Viva Films’ “Bakit Lahat Ng Gwapo, May Boyfriend?” hits cinemas nationwide on Oct. 19.