Agot Isidro finds defenders in Congress

The Philippines needs more courageous people like Agot Isidro, the self-styled “true” minority in the House of Representatives (HOR) said on Tuesday.

Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman, Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin, and Ifugao lone district Rep. Teddy Baguilat all took up the cudgels for the actress, who has been receiving flak from President Rodrigo Duterte supporters after calling out the Filipino leader on her Facebook.

“We should encourage more people to speak out…let us encourage people like Agot (Isidro),” Lagman a “Magnificent Seven” member, said during their weekly press conference.

Over the weekend, Isidro rebuked Duterte for his recent “foreign policy” statements wherein he told longtime-time allies like the United States and European Union (EU) to stay out of his business, especially in his all-out anti-illegal drugs campaign.

In a Facebook rant, Isidro called Duterte a “psychopath.”

On Friday (October 7, 2016) she wrote: I know a psychiatrist. You (Duterte) should have yourself checked. You’re not bipolar. You are a psychopath.”