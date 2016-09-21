Aguirre: Magalong story boosts case vs. De Lima, NBP drug suspects

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre was further emboldened to press charges against those behind the shocking illegal drug problem within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) after hearing Police Director Benjamin Magalong’s story involving Senator Leila de Lima.



(mb.com.ph) MB FILE – Vitaliano Aguirre II(mb.com.ph)

This, after Aguirre along with the House Committee on Justice learned from Magalong how the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) were eased out in the plan to raid the drug-swamped penal facility in December 2014.

“Even just yesterday we have enough evidence to file this case for preliminary investigation because we have sufficient evidence to establish probable cause,” Aguirre said Wednesday, referring to the first day of the panel inquiry.

“But with the testimony of General Magalong, I believe, that it was strengthen, the evidence is more than doubled.

“We just would like to request the CIDG, specifically Director Magalong, and also the specific officers of the PDEA that will prove that only the BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) only asked for the assistance of their drug sniffing dogs in the morning of the raid,” Aguirre added.

Magalong heads the CIDG and is the acting Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for operations. He attended Wednesday’s inquiry as a resource person.

It can be recalled that De Lima grabbed headlines on December 15, 2014 when she led the raid of the NBP, including the living quarters of detained drug lords.