Ai-Ai brings tears of joy, fun and music to OFWs in South Korea

The recent performance of Comedy Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas in South Korea proved to us just how much she remains well-loved by our kababayans anywhere in the world.

Ai-Ai Delas Alas and son Sancho

We witnessed an outpouring of love and adulation for Ai-Ai at the “Handog Ng Pyesta At Saya” tribute show for the OFWs a few days ago at the Seongbukdong Cultural Center Auditorium of the Hansung University in Seoul, South Korea.

Ai-Ai’s avid fans were shrieking, shaking and crying with sheer joy upon seeing their idol up close and personal. She was most accommodating to them, obliging for pictures and autographs and accepting their wholehearted offers of flowers and hugs and love.

We have known Ai-Ai for some time now and the person we know behind the curtains from the first day we met remains the same. And seeing her once more amid the adoring public proved to us that this is what she does best – making people happy with her songs and antics, and showing them love in the process.

After two hours of intense dancing and singing, the still sprightly and undeterred Ai-Ai told us about an emotional encounter with one of her fans.

“She told me she has been my fan since she was 15 years old. This was her first time to see me in person kaya siya iyak nang iyak. Nanginginig siya habang iniaabot nya sa akin ang flowers. Nakaka-touch ’di ba?” Ai-Ai said.

Moments like that always make Ai-Ai feel her hard work is all worth it. The way she touches the lives of people and makes them happy, even for a brief moment, is enough satisfaction for her.

“Our OFWs have a hard life. They come here and bear the separation from their families because they have to earn a living for them. Mahirap ’yun. Kaya kahit sandaling panahon na mapasaya natin sila, okay na ako dun. I know I was brought to this place by God for this purpose,” she said.

Sancho and Ai-Ai with Kris Lawrence performing at Seongbukdong Cultural Center Auditorium

Ai-Ai’s guests in the show, son Sancho Vito delas Alas and R&B Prince Kris Lawrence, were so game that day.

Kris wowed the ladies in the audience with his rendition of hit songs and he was very friendly, too; a no-fuss talent who works hard because he loves his craft. His CDs were almost sold-out at the venue.

Sancho was a revelation to us as well. We know that he is a talented young man who had been acting on television already but when he performed a dance number during the show, we know that he did his mother proud. His moves were fantastic and dancing seems like second nature to him. Truly, talent runs deep in the genes of this family.

It is one thing to see these artists perform but we consider it an even greater privilege to get to know them behind the stage because it is here where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. Being with Ai-Ai and Sancho (and Kris) in this trip was truly a beautiful experience with beautiful people with good hearts.

