Ai Ai delas Alas gets Papal Award

‘Ang mga kahinaan ko – ang mga nangyari sa buhay ko – ’yun ’yung nagpapalakas sa faith ko. ’

Blessings continue to pour on Ai Ai delas Alas who will be conferred the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (“For the Church and the Pope”) medal on recommendation of the Diocese of Novaliches headed by Bishop Antonio Tobias.

The conferment ceremony will be on Nov. 11 at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Regalado Avenue, Novaliches, Quezon City, coinciding with the actress’ 51st birthday. The Papal Award is said to be the highest honor bestowed to laity by the Pope. The only other Pinoy entertainment personality who has one is Maestro Ryan Cayabyab from years back.

According to Bishop Tobias, the award is in recognition of Ai Ai’s “distinguished service to the church.” Among other charitable works, the actress is involved in the construction of the Kristong Hari Church in Commonwealth Ave., Quezon City; and the Anawim Lay Missions Foundation, Inc. in Montalban, Rizal.

AI AI DELAS ALAS

In an interview, Ai Ai admitted she was surprised learning about the recognition.

“Alam ko ni-nominate ako pero ’di ko in-expect,” she said. “Nu’ng sinabi nila sa akin, umiyak ako. Sabi ko, ‘Lord hindi po ako karapat-dapat sa award na ito pero tinatanggap ko po, thank you po.’”

She plans to visit the Vatican in hopes of personally extending her gratitude to Pope Francis.

Asked if the award will impact her work as actress and singer, she said, “Hindi naman ako magbabago sobra pero siyempre pag-iisipan kong mabuti ’yung mga gagawin ko.

“Like siguro ’pag concert, hindi na ako magta-tangga, mas wholesome na kahit paano,” she added.

Father Erick Santos, a good friend of Ai Ai’s, shared, “Alam ng Roma ang lahat ng tungkol sa kanya, pati ang kanyang nakaraan. Hindi naman ibig sabihin nito ay tinuturing na siya na parang pakabanal-banal. Kinikilala lamang nito ’yung pagmamahal at pagmamalaskit na pinapakita niya sa simbahan. Simbolo ito na sa kabila ng ating mga nagiging kahinaan, pagkakamali, tinitignan pa rin ng simbahan ang ating kabutihan.”

Brother Michael Angelo Lobrin added, “Hindi naman ibig sabihin nito ay santa na si Ai Ai. Ito’y hamon sa kanyang pagiging Katoliko, sa kanyang pananampalataya, ito’y may karampatang responsibilidad. Ito ay hamon ng patuloy na pagpapanibago or complete change. Sana maging inspirasyon ito lalo na sa mga Katolikong artista na nagtitiyaga at nagsisipag na maglingkod sa Inang Simbahan.”

“Sa totoo lang, ang mga kahinaan ko – ang mga nangyari sa buhay ko – ’yun ’yung nagpapalakas sa faith ko,” Ai Ai, a Marian devotee, shared.

“Ganun naman ang buhay eh, cycle ’yan. Minsan dapang-dapa ka then babangon ka ulit. Tine-test lang ni Lord ’yung faith mo.”

Future plans

Apart from the award, Ai Ai is celebrating another milestone with boyfriend Gerald Sibayan recently graduating from college.

“Masaya siyempre dahil ’yun nga another blessing din ito so, thankful talaga ako,” she noted.

According to Ai Ai, the boyfriend plans to start a business.

“Plano niya ring mag-coach ng badminton sa isang school. Siyempre suporta lang naman ako sa kanya,” she said.

They are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

“Siguro after two years pa,” she shared. “Depende kung ano ang gusto ni Lord.”

On Jiro

She is of the same mindset concerning former actor Jiro Manio, who has been under her wings after he fell prey to the lure of illegal drugs.

“Okay naman na siya, maganda na ang mga sinasabi niya kaya nakakakita na ako ng liwanag, nagbababago na ang anak ko,” she said, relating how Jiro has profusely acknowledged her help the last time they saw each other.

“Sabi niya, ‘Salamat Ma hindi mo lang ako tinulungan, ni-rescue mo ako.’ Nakakatuwa na may ganoon pala siyang concept. Sabi ko naman sa kanya ‘Anak ang gusto ko lang gumaling ka.’”

That said, she admitted Jiro is not yet ready to leave rehab.

“Gusto niya din na doon muna siya sa loob. Siguro naisip niya sa labas maraming ding stress baka ma-trigger uli.”

MMFF plans

For now, Ai Ai is fervently praying her new film “The Mighty Yaya” makes it to this year’s Metro Manila Film festival (MMFF).

“Sana, para masaya,” she said.

“Actually hindi talaga siya para sa MMFF, pero naurong kasi ng naurong ’yung playdate so sabi ni Mother (Lily, film producer, Regal Films) isali na rin lang.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)

ABOUT THE MEDAL

* The Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal was established by Pope Leo XIII on July 17, 1888 to commemorate his golden jubilee.

* It was originally bestowed on men and women who had aided and promoted the jubilee, making it a success.

* Around these parts, aside from Ai Ai and Ryan, Ecclesiastical artist Willy Layug also received the medal.

(Sources: www.newadvent.org, www.ewtn.com, www.gmanetwork.com)