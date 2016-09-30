Ai-Ai-starrer ‘Area’ competes at 12th Eurasia Int’l Film Festival

Movie producer Baby Go is in Kazakhstan for the 12th Eurasia International Film Festival where her film “Area” is among those in the Main Competition. Directed by Louie Ignacio, it stars Ai-Ai delas Alas and Allen Dizon.

(FROM LEFT): Louie Ignacio, Baby Go, Allen Dizon and Dennis Evangelista at the Red Carpet opening ceremony of the 12th Eurasia International Film Festival (Manila Bulletin)

The film festival in the former Soviet Republic runs till Oct. 20. The awards ceremony will be held today, Oct. 1, and Ai-Ai is supposed to join them. In “Area,” Ai-Ai is a daring and serious dramatic actress, and the producer said “Ako ay talagang natutuwa sa kanya.”

Baby, whose main business is real estate, admitted she never had any inkling about showbiz and especially producing but when she met Joel Lamangan through a common banker friend, her world changed. She became passionate about producing films. Luckily, she has not encountered any problem with her stars, staff and crew.

A SCENE from ‘Area’ (YouTube)

“Lahat sila talented, cooperative and supportive, that’s why I feel so lucky. I always tell them, magtulungan tayo para tuloy-tuloy ang trabaho natin.”

Some of Baby’s films have won awards in various film festivals. Allen Dizon won as Best Actor (for Mel Chionglo’s “Iadya Mo Kami”) at the Salento Int’l Film Festival in Italy. Louie Ignacio’s “Child Haus” won in the Best Children category of the Bangladesh Film Festival. “Lareana,” another Chionglo film, won at the Gawad Tanglaw Awards.

Baby’s production company has made 13 films in three years’ time.

Rikki Jimenez

RJFFI donates books

He may not be a fashion designer anymore on account of his physical disability due to stroke but once popular designer Rikki Jimenez remains active in civic work. Just recently, his Rikki J. Jimenez & Friends Foundation, Inc. (RJFFI) donated copies of the book “Rizal’s True Love” to 10 public high schools in Quezon Province.

Rikki incorporated RJFFI several years ago together with close friends including Charo Santos-Concio whom he discovered. The other members of the foundation are Vikki J, Lagdameo, Ernie Ordonez, Tereret Liboro, Ning A. Muñoz, Mel Chionglo and Belen Lovina Ticzon-Martel.

