Ai Ai visits Jiro in rehab

Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas visited Jiro Manio in rehabilitation center on Friday, October 14.

Delas Alas shared her visit on her Instagram account: “Nabisita ko din ang aking anak … at sya ay buhay na buhay …. i miss you anak.”

She also posted a short video of Manio performing a dance number with other rehab patients: “At may dance number sila … at nung nakita nya ko sobrang umaliwalas ang face ni jiro … #wefoundloveinahoplessplace.”

Delas Alas, who was Manio’s mother in the movie and TV adaptation of “Tanging Ina,” had assumed the mother role in Manio’s real life after he was found loitering inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in July 2015.

She even tried to reconnect Manio to his Japanese father, which failed due to the father’s rejection.

Manio, a former child actor who rose to fame with his performance in the film Magnifico, initially went to rehab in 2008, and entered it a second time after the NAIA incident. He was released six months later, but returned in early 2016.

As part of his new beginning, Manio hopes to return to showbiz. “Sa palagay ko naman, ‘pag kaharap ko na ang mga tao, ano na ako ulit, back to normal na ulit iyong sitwasyon, kumbaga, na ganoon pa din iyong pagiging professional ko dati.”