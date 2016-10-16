AIIB: Philippines development source (1)

On the eve of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s visit to China, a think tank has issued an urgent call for him to focus his efforts towards forging the “New Philippine-China Special Relations.” This is to ensure a firm partnership with the Asian giant for the Philippines’ economic development.

“With support from China’s massive financing and investment capacity, Beijing could assist the Philippines’ physical and transport infrastructure development, tourism promotion, fisheries and agricultural cooperation,” says the Philippines-Asia Institute for Strategic Studies (PAISS).

Some 400 persons from the business community join the trip looking for opportunities in what the PAISS expected would be a “reawakening” of trade and investment ties that went into hiatus due to our conflict with China in the South China Sea.

China has since warmed up with Duterte since he has practically shoved to the back burner the favorable ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the South China Sea.

“In a spirit of fraternal cooperation and dialogue, we must build trust and obtain for the Philippines the massive financing being offered by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). This could be achieved through joint venture investments with Chinese companies to finance our railway projects, road and subway infrastructures,” PAISS said, adding the bank has $100 billion to lend.

This financial clout could extend to massive loans and investments for the Philippines to help in the design, construction, and fabrication capabilities to assist the country’s agricultural infrastructure.

AIIB loans do not require the same conditions as World Bank (WB) or Asian Development Bank (ADB) such as privatization of state assets, hiring their consultants, or buying equipment and supplies from them. It has lower interest rates than to the WB or ADB.

Most countries in ASEAN and Asia, in Africa and the Middle East, in Latin America, and in the developed countries of North America and Europe are prospering with China’s capital, technology, and production capability.

According to an earlier ADB study, the Philippines needs at least US$127.1 billion for this decade’s infrastructure requirements, which could be sourced from AIIB loans to accelerate the infrastructure project to ease traffic, modernize transport systems, develop tourism, agriculture, and industry.