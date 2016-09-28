Aklan power project in environmental limbo

Iloilo City — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is warning the proponent of a hydropower plant in Aklan to comply with environmental laws.

DENR-Aklan provincial chief Ivene Reyes said Oriental Energy and Power Generation Project Corp. must comply or face suspension of its proposed P4.5-billion renewable energy project in Madalag town.

DENR-Aklan earlier found that a sub-contractor of Oriental Energy illegally cut trees in a forest protected area as part of pre-construction operations.

Aklan map (Photo courtesy of Mike Gonzales/ Wikimedia Commons)

The cutting of trees violated the Forest Land Use Agreement and prompted DENR to issue a stoppage order against Oriental Energy.

Reyes said the firm initially defied the order from DENR-6 Regional Director Jim Sampulna to sanction its sub-contractor from the violation.

Oriental Energy paid a P1.9 million penalty to DENR-Aklan, but Reyes said it has to comply with three requirements imposed by the department before pre-construction operations could resume.

It must apply for a permit to cut trees within a non-forested area, acquire a new Forest Land Use Agreement get an amended Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Reyes said the Aklan provincial board has passed a resolution urging DENR-Aklan to closely monitor the renewable energy project.