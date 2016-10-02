Aklan pushes eco-friendly products from MSMEs

Iloilo City — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is promoting the production and sales of eco-friendly products by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) based in Aklan province.

“This is to promote green economic development,” said Ma. Carmen Iturralde, DTI-Aklan provincial director.

Aklan map (Photo courtesy of Mike Gonzales/ Wikimedia Commons)

DTI wrapped up the 2016 Aklan Green Product Expo in Iloilo City, the regional capital of Western Visayas.

Iturralde said green practices boost the competitiveness of MSME entrepreneurs in a market that has to adjust to the effects of climate change.

The green economic development includes the use of indigenous raw materials or waste products.

“For instance, scraps of woods can be used to create new products such as lamps, mirror frames, and other accessories,” Iturralde noted.

She added that DTI has a partnership with Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to promote green economic development.

Meanwhile, DTI-Aklan targeted sales of P6 million from the product expo that ended last Sunday in Iloilo City.