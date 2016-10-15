Alibaba teams up with HP, Intel for new laptop computer

China’s e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba has released a laptop computer in partnership with Hewlett Packard and Intel Corporation.

Alibaba’s logo is seen at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 23, 2014. Picture taken April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan | mb.com.ph

The computer, released at the ongoing Computing Conference 2016 in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, runs on Alibaba’s own smart operating system YunOS, and will mainly be used in China’s education sector and in offices.

The computer will be used in cloud-based education and multimedia presentations. Governments in Zhejiang, Chongqing and Wuhan have inked cooperation deals to use the computer in their offices to boost efficiency.

Alibaba’s YunOS system has been applied in a variety of areas, including wearable devices, automobiles and smart phones.

The Computing Conference 2016 concludes on Sunday.