All Karen signals lifted as “Haima” set to become a typhoon

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted as Typhoon Karen slightly intensified while moving through the West Philippine Sea.

But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the incoming storm at the east of the country will intensify into a typhoon once it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Light to moderate rains are now expected over many areas of Luzon.

Typhoon Karen (international name: Sarika) has maintained its speed of up to 24 kph while moving west northwest, heading toward Vietnam.

Its maximum sustained winds and gusts are at up to 130 kph and 200 kph, respectively.

After hitting land over Aurora at around 2:30 a.m., it exited the Luzon landmass via Pangasinan

It was last spotted at 260 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales, and is expected to leave PAR tonight.

Threat of “Haima”

Meanwhile, the new storm with international name “Haima” was located at 1,535 km east of Visayas.

The severe tropical storm packs up maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph and gusts reaching 160 kph.

“Haima” is moving northwest at a slow 10 kph.

PAGASA forecasts it will enter PAR Monday afternoon and will be locally named “Lawin.”

PAGASA weather forecaster Shelly Ignacio said over DZMM that while its effects are expected to be felt as early as Thursday over the eastern part of the country, it is not expected to hit land.