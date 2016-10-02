‘Allow us to explore’

Miners to DENR

After Environment chief Gina Lopez said she will be more than willing to “help” existing mining operations than accept new ones, miners are pleading to government to “at least allow exploration activities” in the country.

That way, the country would know what it’s missing out in terms of utilizing its mineral resources.

Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) Vice President for Policy Ronald Recidoro said that if the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will not be open to new mining projects, it may want to give exploration activities a chance in order for miners to know how much mineral resources the country really has.

“We want to know what’s the plan moving forward. She [Lopez] should be more open to the idea of allowing new projects. Exploration, anyway, is not mining, it is merely finding out where the minerals are and how much are their value and if they are viable enough,” Recidoro said in a phone interview.



mb.com.ph MB FILE – DENR logomb.com.ph

“We need to at least know what we have so we can develop a long-term policy,” he added.

The Philippines has some of the largest untapped mineral resources in the world, projected to have a value of over $1 trillion.

Recidoro said while there have been projections like that in the past, what the country needs is a clear mineral inventory.

“She [Lopez] will not be there forever and we are hoping that the succeeding secretaries will be open to having a clear mineral inventory because we really don’t exactly know what we have,” he said.

“If we want to industrialize, we need to start with a strong minerals industry because it will provide manufacturing sector with a competitive raw materials,” he added.

Lopez was firmed when she said earlier that she is more than willing to help existing mines “get their act together” than accept new mining projects.

That was her initial reaction when asked if she will be ready to approve new mining projects in order to make up for the possible shortfall in nickel production as a result from the DENR’s audit on existing operations, which spared only 11 compliant firms.

“I would rather that mining companies get their act together and the existing mining companies improve further. We will do a total economic valuation of the existing mine sites and create massive economic and social impact in their areas,” Lopez told Manila Bulletin.

In contrast, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Director Mario Luis Jacinto said the agency is now working on policy recommendations that will pave the way for the approval of new mining projects.

MGB is an attached agency of DENR tasked to develop and regulate the mining industry.

Jacinto said that policy recommendations that will possibly lead to the abolition of Executive Order (EO) 79 will be ready by the end of this year.

Under EO 79, no new mineral agreements shall be approved until a legislation rationalizing existing revenue sharing schemes and mechanisms shall have taken effect.

“The review is ongoing and we are still consulting with various groups and getting their inputs. We should have clear recommendations on policy options by year-end,” Jacinto earlier told Manila Bulletin.