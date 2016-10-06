Almonte marks Duterte’s first 100 days as ‘exceptional’



(AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO / mb.com.ph) President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the Davao international airport terminal building early on September 30, 2016, shortly after arriving from an official visit to Vietnam.(AFP PHOTO / MANMAN DEJETO / mb.com.ph)

Former National Security Adviser Jose Almonte commended President Rodrigo Duterte’s first 100 days in office on Thursday, October 6.

Almonte said Duterte’s approach in addressing the country’s three fundamental problems—internal war, broken politics and monopolized business—is “exceptional.”

In his view, Almonte said the government has to confront these problems for the Philippines to become a “real nation.”

Almonte said his judgment was only based on his observations, sharing he has never met the president before.

He, however, hoped the president would forgo his penchant for cursing.