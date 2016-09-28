Alvarez in favor of showing De Lima sex videos

Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez said he is in favor of the planned move of Department of Justice (DoJ) to present the three purported sex videos of Senator Leila de Lima before the House probe on the drug proliferation in New Bilibid Prison (NBP).



(Photo by Ali Vicoy) / mb.com.ph MB FILE – Rep Pantaleon Alvarez(Photo by Ali Vicoy) / mb.com.ph

He said this will determine the senator’s alleged involvement in the proliferation of drugs in the national penitentiary.

The Davao del Norte lawmaker said there is nothing wrong if the reported videos will be played before the congressional hearing. Well para sa akin ano wala namang diperensiya na ipanood iyan para malaman ng tao kung totoo iyan o hindi, Alvarez told reporters after the House supermajority caucus yesterday.

He said since de Lima has repeatedly snubbed the House’s invitation for her to attend the probe, the Lower Chamber will exhaust all means to ferret out the truth behind the proliferation of drugs in the NBP.