‘Ambisyon Natin 2040’

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) released Executive Order (EO) 05 dated October 11, 2016. The document signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte details the vision of his administration. Under the development plan, after 25 years or by the year 2040, “All Filipinos will enjoy a stable and comfortable lifestyle free from poverty.” By that year the enjoyment and comfortable lifestyle will ensure that we are secure in the knowledge that we have enough for our daily needs and unexpected expenses. Under Duterte’s long-term program, “Our family lives together in a place of our own, and we have the freedom to go where we desire, protected and enabled by a clean, efficient government.”

I don’t think anyone of our more than 103 million citizens have any objections regarding this vision. However, assuming that there are, it would only be the trouble-making unpatriotic ones who call themselves “activists.” These people are driven by ambitions to take over power by revolution. They believe that the poorer our citizens become, the better will be their chances to succeed.

Now comes the “nitty gritty” issues of how do we fulfill the ambitious plans that are spelled out by the NEDA? Every human activity is based on land or originate from land, from ordinary human activity to ocean, space, and outer space exploration. The first on the agenda should be land use. Should we dedicate most of our lands for agricultural purposes and our population to agricultural-related activities? Of course not! A large part is indeed dedicated to agriculture, but as we become more efficient, our agricultural production will increase and we would be needing less land.

In order to accelerate our development, we would need more businesses and industries that require infrastructure resting on land but not necessarily agricultural products, i.e., real estate subdivisions, business parks, government centers, condominiums, BPO centers, factory sites, depots, distribution centers, malls, ports, airports, etc. In fact, agricultural production should be only a small portion of the overall production or activity of our economy.

Land classification and use should be recognized as part of the powers granted to local government units, i.e., provinces, cities, and municipalities. The NEDA is, therefore, correct when it asked the Executive Department to lift the moratorium on land reclassification or use as directed by the Department of Agrarian Reform. The implementation of the Camarines Sur vs DAR Supreme Court decision should be followed. The LGUs’ powers of reclassification maybe appealed to either the NEDA or the Office of the President.

As I have written before, water is an essential “ingredient” for the development of human, economic, and social activity. The necessary infrastructure to provide water for all human activity should be constructed. I will cite an example: The island of Mactan was decades ago a rocky island off Cebu. Except for its inhabitants it had no other resources, no agricultural activity or adequate potable water. The only available employment was to work in government, a small shipyard/dry dock and in the oil depots of the fuel companies. In fact, Mactan was only known because of Lapu-lapu and for its Mactan stone-building material. When President Ferdinand Marcos opened up the Mactan International Airport and established the Mactan Export Processing Zone and built the first bridge from mainland Cebu to Opon, Lapu-lapu City, and later the second bridge, Mactan progressed fast. Now it has thousands of people employed in its various industries and which in turn created other businesses like malls, hotels, subdivisions, condominium buildings, and other supporting industries. All the above happened in spite of the lack of sufficient water. Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) rations its water supply to the residential areas during the day and to the industrial parks at night. Fortunately, a relatively new technology of filtration for water is available and is being used for industrial purposes in Mactan. Can you imagine how much faster that island would have developed had there been an adequate water supply?

The development of electric power throughout our country is a “sine qua non” for the attainment of the objectives of the 2040 plan of President Duterte. So let me reiterate like a broken record what I said ages ago. We must develop all our water resource supplies or assets to provide water and produce electricity. Also all sources of geothermal energy should be harnessed. The South China Sea should be by all means exploited for the production of gas as fuel to produce cheaper electric power.

The enhanced education of our population must be attained. Therefore the budget for education must be increased so that the quality of teachers will improve. Naturally the graduates will also become excellent. New school buildings as well as those that are being reconstructed in typhoon-belt regions should be typhoon-proof. An educated, patriotic, hardworking population is the most important factor in the development of any country. Look at some of the models that I have cited before: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore. Since our 1946 independence so much time has passed. When shall we really do the very best we can so that we will attain first world status?….

