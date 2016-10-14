Ammo seized in CDO could be for Maute group

Cagayan De Oro City – Authorities are digging deeper into reports that the thousands of live ammunition that were intercepted at a bus terminal, here were supposed to be delivered to the notorious Maute terrorist group in Lanao del Sur province, police said Friday.

Cagayan De Oro City map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

More than 6,000 rounds of 7.62 60mm light machine gun bullets and four M203 grenades, estimated to be worth P372,000, were confiscated by combined police and military personnel at the integrated bus terminal in Agora complex, Barangay Lapasan, Thursday morning.

Supt. Surki Sereñas, police regional spokesperson, said it was possible that the seized cache of ammunition was intended for the Maute group, considered by law enforcers as a terror group based in Butig, Lanao del Sur.

“There are indicators that point to Butig (town) as possible destination,” said Sereñas, adding that they are also looking at other angles.

“Since these items were brought in as contraband and without appropriate permits, it is very likely that these are intended for nefarious activities or illegitimate purposes,” he said.

Investigators are looking at some sources of the ammunition, like the black market, which are then smuggled in through the country’s ports or acquired through online.

Chief Insp. Melgar Devaras, deputy regional chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Cagayan de Oro, said law enforcers were able to arrest Amer Macarangal and Jabar Mangadag, both residing in Marawi City, but natives of Butig.

The suspects, Devaras said, claimed that the boxes of ammunition, which were bound for Marawi, were auto spare parts.

The CIDG said the suspects will be facing charges of violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office and Agora police station, the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Military Intelligence Battalion assisted the CIDG in conducting the operation.