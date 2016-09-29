And then they were three

Sunhwa (Photo courtesy of Secret’s Facebook page)

Four-member Secret will soon be a smaller unit with Sunhwa deciding to leave the K-pop girl group.

TS Entertainment, Secret’s agency, announced Sunhwa will not renew her contract.

“Han Sunhwa’s contract will be terminated on October 13, 2016, and leave Secret after 7 years’ remarkable achievements,” the agency’s announcement read in part.

Secret debuted in the music scene in 2009 and released their last album in 2014 titled “Secret Summer.”

The agency added the other members of Secret will stay.

“The other three members – Jun Hyo Seong, Song Ji Eun, and Jung Ha Na – renewed the contract and so not only they will stay as Secret but also each member will keep doing very active solo activities.”

During her time with Secret, Sunhwa branched out to acting, appearing in “All My Love” in 2011 and “Ad Genius Lee Tae-baek” in 2013.

She starred in the drama “Rosy Lovers” opposite Lee Jang-woo in 2014, which earned her the Best New Actress trophy at the MBC Drama Awards. Her stint in the drama “God’s Gift-14 Days” also won her the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards.