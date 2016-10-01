Andi Eigenmann issues statement on paternity issue of daughter

Andi Eigenmann (Instagram)

Andi Eigenmann neither confirmed nor denied the allegation that Jake Ejercito is the biological father of her daughter, Ellie, as claimed by her half-sister Max Eigenmann on a radio show last September.

“Growing up, Ellie knew who her father was and he has been there for her, and that’s all that matters,” Andi said in a statement sent to ABS-CBN News.

The actress wants to put the issue to rest “to protect the privacy of Ellie,” urging people to do the same.

In previous interviews, Andi said she considers Jake the father of her daughter. “There’s no confusion. If you got what I said that he was the ‘father,’ then he is the ‘father.’ I don’t really care,’ she was quoted to have said.

Before that, Andi reportedly claimed another actor as the biological father of the child which the latter denied.

Jake remains mum on Max’s and Andi’s statements as of this writing.