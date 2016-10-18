 Andrea Brillantes gets noticed by Kylie Jenner on Twitter | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by MB Online
October 18, 2016

Andrea Brillantes cried happy tears after getting noticed by one of her inspirations, Kylie Jenner.

Andrea Brillantes (L) gets noticed by Kylie Jenner (R) on Twitter
Days before she caught the attention of Kylie on Twitter, the teen actress tweeted how she was already losing hope about getting a tweet from the famous lip kit creator.

It seemed like the fangirl gods heard Andrea’s prayer, and she finally got the tweet she has been waiting for.

Andrea posted a photo of Kylie’s new eye shadow palette called kyshadow which finally caught the attention of the 19-year-old makeup mogul.

Jenner quoted Andrea’s tweet and said, “OMG YES”

The #GOALS writer successively tweeted how she could hardly contain her happiness after getting Jenner’s attention.