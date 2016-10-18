Andrea Brillantes gets noticed by Kylie Jenner on Twitter

Andrea Brillantes cried happy tears after getting noticed by one of her inspirations, Kylie Jenner.



MB.COM.PH Andrea Brillantes (L) gets noticed by Kylie Jenner (R) on TwitterMB.COM.PH

Days before she caught the attention of Kylie on Twitter, the teen actress tweeted how she was already losing hope about getting a tweet from the famous lip kit creator.

Ang daya talaga ng layfe ang dami nang napapansin ni Kylie Jenner sa twitter KELAN BA DADATING ANG PANAHON KO — Andrea Brillantes (@iamandrea_b) October 14, 2016

It seemed like the fangirl gods heard Andrea’s prayer, and she finally got the tweet she has been waiting for.

Andrea posted a photo of Kylie’s new eye shadow palette called kyshadow which finally caught the attention of the 19-year-old makeup mogul.

Jenner quoted Andrea’s tweet and said, “OMG YES”

The #GOALS writer successively tweeted how she could hardly contain her happiness after getting Jenner’s attention.