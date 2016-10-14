Angara urges DICT to expand BPOs to rural areas

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara urged officials of the newly created Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to strengthen and expand the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry to the country’s rural areas.



(Facebook / MB.COM.PH) Sen. Sonny Angara(Facebook / MB.COM.PH)

Angara made the pitch at a Senate finance subcommittee hearing, where he lauded DICT officials for spearheading the Rural Impact Sourcing Project, which focuses on sustainable job creation and other opportunities in the rural and underdeveloped areas in the country.

“This is a very good program. We definitely laud this and we will support its nationwide implementation,” said Angara, who is also vice chair of the Senate labor committee.

“Initiatives like this is certainly a step in the right direction as there continues to be a growing disparity in opportunities between the country’s progressive cities and the untapped rural areas,” Angara added.

Congress split the former Department of Transportation and Communication into the Department of Transportation and the DICT to speed up ICT development in the country.

At present, DICT have conducted workshops in rural areas such as Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Kalinga Apayao, and several others in Mindanao.