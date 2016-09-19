Animal rescue center also a learning place for wildlife conservation

Tacloban City – The Regional Wildlife Rescue Center run by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources office for Eastern Visayas not only is a sanctuary for distressed animals but is also a learning place for wildlife conservation.

Tacloban City , Leyte Map (Courtesy of Google Map)

DENR Regional Director Leonardo Sibbaluca told reporters the center, located in the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) in Palo, serves as the rehabilitation area for confiscated, rescued, and abandoned wildlife in the region.

Sibbaluca said the center also welcomes educational tours and family trips. “Everyone is invited to take the opportunity of seeing wildlife animals while they are still in captivity at the center,” he said.

Sibbaluca said the animals are released into wild as soon as they are fit and healthy.

Among the animals in the facility’s care are several species of birds, wild cats, snakes and monkeys. Because of the variety of wildlife, the center could pass off as a small zoo.

Sibbaluca said the center was originally in Babatngon, Leyte, but it was destroyed by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.