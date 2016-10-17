 Ankle breaker | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Ankle breaker


October 17, 2016
Miss Earth 2016 candidates gingerly step into clashing bamboo poles as they try to stay with the rhythm of the ‘Singkil,’ a native Maranao dance, in a visit to Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, Sunday. (Camcer Ordonez Imam/ Manila Bulletin)

