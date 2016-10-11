 Anti-coal power | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Anti-coal power


October 11, 2016

As various countries around the world mobilize for the Global Reclaim Power movement, the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice and the local environmental groups join the protest rally in Cebu City yesterday to call of the Duterte administration to stop the operation of coal-fired power plants across the country. The Global Reclaim Power movement is a global collaboration that aims to transform energy systems, stop climate change and build better communities. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

