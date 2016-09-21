Anti-smoke belching group plans to start operations this week

Smoke belchers are a common sight on Metro Manila streets. (Manila Bulletin file photo)

The Environment department-led task force against air pollution expects to start in Metro Manila this week its campaign to address smoke belching.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Art Valdez said the task force will initially inform smoke belchers about the need for proper maintenance of their vehicles so emissions from these can be cleaner.

“At the campaign’s start, we won’t be hard on anybody,” he assured Tuesday during a briefing on the government’s strategy to address air pollution.

Valdez, however, clarified the task force will work to curb smoke belching in accordance with Republic Act 8749 (Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999).

Agencies comprising the National Anti-Environmental Crimes Task Force formed last month will compose the group, he noted.

The government’s Metro Manila clean air campaign is focused on the transport sector as DENR data show motor vehicles account for some 80 percent of air pollution in the metropolis.

Only 20 percent of Metro Manila’s air pollutants are from stationary and area sources like construction sites and factories, DENR data also shows.

The Coalition of Clean Air Advocates (CCAA) is supporting the bid to curb smoke belching, noting air pollution is among causes of ill health.

“Breathing dirty air can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases as well as cancer,” CCAA spokesperson Mike Aragon said at the briefing, reiterating health information the group has been disseminating over the years.

He noted pollutants called particulate matter 2.5 can even enter blood vessels and wreck havoc there.

“People can suffer heart attacks, strokes and even sudden death,” he added.

No more new emission testing centers

The DENR is also seeking an end to registration of private emission testing centers (PETCs) nationwide and importation of vehicle engines not complying with Euro 4 standards.

Art Valdez, who is also the national anti-environmental crime task force chief, also raised the urgency for such action from Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), noting proliferation of PETCs and non-compliant engines did nothing to improve the country’s air, particularly in Metro Manila.

“Our air quality is still bad,” he said Tuesday during a briefing on government’s strategy to address air pollution.

He cited the need for government to instead implement a nationwide motor vehicle inspection and maintenance.

Such measure – which includes testing of vehicle emissions – will help identify and keep off streets vehicles that are smoke belchers and aren’t road-worthy, he noted.

Since funding constraints made it difficult to implement the measure, Valdez said the government originally allowed PETCs’ operation as a temporary two-year stop-gap intervention so vehicle emissions can be tested.

The idea was to have one PETC only per 12,000 vehicles to avoid cut-throat competition among such centers, he noted.

He said PETCs sprouted over the years, however, ballooning in number to some 1,490 PETCs nationwide at present.

“Since there are many PETCs already, government must already cease registering new ones,” he noted.

Still prevailing is vehicles’ non-appearance in PETC emission tests so smoke belching continues, he said further.

“Emission testing became a small industry. PETCs made money but motor vehicle emissions remain dirty so our air is still polluted,” he said.

Coalition of Clean Air Advocates (CCAA) is also calling for nationwide inspection and maintenance, noting RA 8749 (Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999) requires all motor vehicles to pass the mandatory emission testing before Land Transportation Office can register these.

Vehicles’ non-appearance is rendering RA 8749 ineffective, however, noted CCAA.

CCAA said on paper, motor vehicles undergo and pass PETCs’ emission tests but the reality is most of these were never tested at all.

Valdez likewise called for DTI guidelines on importation of vehicle engines into the country.

He noted DTI must develop such guidelines as soon as possible so Bureau of Customs (BOC) can block entry of engines that don’t comply with Euro 4 standards which government is implementing to help promote cleaner vehicle emissions nationwide.

A BOC representative at the briefing said without the guidelines, customs personnel can’t block such engines’ entry.

DENR Sec. Gina Lopez called for continuing coordination among agencies concerned so the campaign for clean air can be truly successful.

“Clean air’s effect is just unbelievable as it covers all classes of society,” she said at the briefing.

She assured DENR’s efforts to further promote clean air.

CCAA continues campaigning for clean air, warning air pollution is a cause of ill health.

Earlier, CCAA said government must already implement RA 8749’s maintenance and registration testing rules.

Maintenance testing pertains to mandatory maintenance compliance inspection and test while registration testing refers to inspection and testing as a pre-requisite to motor vehicle registration, said CCAA.

There should be no registration testing without maintenance compliance test, CCAA added.