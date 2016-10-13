Anxious prayers for ailing Thai king outside hospital

Bangkok— Hundreds of well-wishers kept up their vigil outside a Bangkok hospital on Thursday, offering prayers for ailing King Bhumibol Adulyadej as deeply polarized Thailand faces the prospect of losing its figure of unity.

MB file-King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo courtesy of Bloomberg.

Bhumibol, 88, is the world’s longest serving monarch, beloved by his people and portrayed by the palace as a guiding light through decades of political turmoil, coups and violent unrest.

He has been ill and hospital-bound for most of the last two years but his already frail health has taken a turn for the worse in the past week.

On Sunday and Wednesday the palace released two unusually grave health statements, saying the king was on a ventilator, battling kidney problems and that his condition was ”not stable”.

That sparked stock market jitters and prompted crowds of anxious devotees to gather outside the riverside hospital in Bangkok where he is being treated.

Around 500 people held prayers outside the hospital, many dressed in pink in the belief that the color will bring the king good luck.

Many burned incense sticks as they prayed and left flower garlands at the hospital.

Thais have had many years to get used to the prospect of no longer having Bhumibol as their king, he has not been seen by the public for a year.

But his passing will still be a huge shock to the nation.

Backed by an intense palace-driven personality cult, he is revered as a demigod by many, seen as a serene leader above the din of the kingdom’s notoriously fractious political scene.

He built up a reputation for criss-crossing the nation to visit the rural poor and sometimes intervened to stop key moments of political violence — although other times he stayed silent and he approved most of the army’s many coups during his reign.

His 64-year-old son and named successor, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, has yet to attain his father’s widespread popularity.

Social media has lit up since Wednesday, with the hashtag #longlivetheking trending and people flocking to send in their digital prayers, some turning their profile pictures pink.

Princess Ubolratana, the king’s eldest daughter, posted a picture of a yellow heart on a pink background with the words ”Neecha Loves the King” on her Instagram feed early Thursday morning. Neecha is the online handle she uses.