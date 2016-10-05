Appointments commission confirms 22 AFP officers

The Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed the appointments of 22 general/flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) led by Lieutenant General Ferdinand F. Quidilla.

The 25-member constitutional body, on September 25, confirmed Ricardo R. Visaya as the country’s 47th AFP Chief of Staff and as the first chief of staff in the Duterte administration.

The confirmations included four major generals and one rear admiral was endorsed by the CA national defense committee chaired by Rep. Roy M. Loyola.

Their confirmation was held during the CA plenary session presided over by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, concurrent CA chairman.

Last week, the CA confirmed the appointment of Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno.