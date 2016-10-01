‘Area’ nabs EIFF Special Jury award

Acclaimed director Louie Ignacio’s independent film “Area” bagged the Special Jury Prize at the Eurasia International Film Festival (EIFF) held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

The film is about an aging woman trying to break away from a life of prostitution.

Film stars Ai Ai delas Alas and Alex Dizon attended the festival with executive producer Baby Go and line producers Ferdinand Lapuz and Dennis Evangelista.

The film bested such films as Kazakhstan’s “The Plague At The Karatas Village,” Turkey’s “Dust Cloth,” Georgia, Croatia, Spain, Russia’s “House Of Others,” Azerbaijan, Russia’s “Red Garden,” Russia’s “A Touch Of Wind,” Israel’s “Sand Storm,” Kazakhstan’s “Bopem,” France, Switzerland’s “Moka,” UK, Chile, France’s “Wastelands,” Kazakhstan’s “Once A Week,” India’s “When The Woods Bloom” and Romani, Poland, France’s “Illegitimate.”

Ai Ai shared the good news to followers on Instagram, posting, “Grabe sobrang saya namin… seven ang jury ng Eurasia film festival para kami ang mapili nila na jury’s choice WOWWWWWWWWWW… TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOREVER AND EVER EVER THANK YOU PO AND MAMA MARY FOR YOUR INTERCESSION.”

Ai Ai also related her surprise on director Frédéric Mermoud (of the French entry “Moka,” which won the Best Actress award for Emmanuelle Devos) handing her the bouquet of flowers he had received on Devos’ behalf, calling her “Best Actress.”

“Bawat winner may flowers. 2 ang samen kahit isa ang napalunan naming which is bonggacious. hahahaha Thank you sa direktor ng ‘MOKA’ for this flower… I am so happy,” Ai Ai shared.

Prior the awards night, the actress shared a photo of her first international film festival ID. “Malaking pasasalamat na naka attend ako ng international film fest at naibahagi ko ang talentong ibinigay sa akin ng panginoon…” she said.

Ai Ai in ‘Area’ (Youtube screengrab)

On the other hand, Dennis shared how the film received positive comments from directors and actors at the event.

“The majority of press people in Kazakhstan were predicting her (Ai Ai) victory. Teenagers who embraced her said that after watching the movie they deeply missed their mother. Delas Alas truly touched the heart of the audience. For that alone, she is a winner. Win or lose we are proud of her,” he said.

“Area” is ai Ai’s second indie film. In 2014, she produced and starred in the Cinemalaya drama “Ronda.”

“Area” is the closing film of the 2016 QCinema International Film Festival that will kick off on Oct. 13. The film’s Philippine premiere will take place on Oct. 22.