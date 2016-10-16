Areas in north, south Luzon lose power due to Karen

Many areas in northern and southern Luzon lost power due to Typhoon Karen, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said in its 10:00 a.m. report Sunday, October 16.

In North Luzon, the Nagsaag-Umigan transmission line was affected, cutting off power at 4:34 a.m. in the Pangasinan towns of Urdaneta City, Villasis, Rosales, Sta. Maria, Tayug, San Quintin, San Nicolas, Umingan, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang and part of Basista.

The Cabanatuan-San Luis line was also affected, interrupting power at 1:21 a.m. in Natividad, Llanera, Talavera, Laur, Palayan, Bongabon and Rizal towns in Nueva Ecija, as well as the Aurora towns of Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora and Baler.

Nueva Ecija towns of Aliaga, Guimba, Muñoz, Quezon, Licab, Lupao, Talugtog, Sto. Domingo, San Jose City, Caranglan and Pantabangan also lost power at 2:32 a.m. when the typhoon hit the Cabanatuan-Fatima line.

In South Luzon, NGCP reported that the Batangas-Bolboc line was affected, cutting off power in Bauan, Batangas at 1:09 a.m.

It also reported partial restoration of power supply at 8:46 a.m. in Balayan, Nasugbu, Tuy, Calatagan and Lian in Batangas, which is served by the Calaca-Balayan-Nasugbu/Calatagan line.

Power was also partially restored at 6:03 a.m. in Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan and Taysan, also in Batangas, which is served by the Batangas-Ibaan-Rosario line.

Meanwhile, the Lopez-Tagkawayan line has been affected since Saturday, October 15, cutting off power in the Quezon towns of Alabat, Perez, Calauag, Hondagua, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinyangan, Maguilayan and Lopez.

Likewise, the Famy-Comon line was also affected Saturday, interrupting power in Real, Infanta and General Nakar in Quezon.

The NGCP said it will conduct inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas as soon as the weather improves.