Ariel Rivera remains unstoppable at 50

‘Meron akong mga negosyo but hindi ko makita sarili ko na nakaupo lang sa desk. I find excitement exercising my artistic side.’

Ariel Rivera

Still looking young and actively working, Ariel Rivera is proof that age is just a number.

The singer-actor turned 50 last September. He’s been in show business for 26 years and by the looks of it, the tenure extends indefinitely especially that he’s been into healthier lifestyle for some time now.

“It helps na my wife is into that,” he said. “She’s healthy and conscious with her body and na-i-influence niya ako.”

Ariel is making a comeback of sorts on GMA-7 via the upcoming teleserye “Hahamakin Ang Lahat” also starring Kristoffer Martin, Joyce Ching, Thea Tolentino and Bruno Gabriel. The last time Ariel did a project with the Kapuso Network was six years ago. His arrangement with them now is on a per-show basis.

“Marami akong kaibigan sa GMA. ’Yung mga AP, EP, we’re very close friends even outside of work. Minsan magkasama kami kapag may free time,” he said.

Keep ‘em coming

Ariel feels so blessed with the opportunities coming his way that the constant rise of younger actors doesn’t bother him one bit.

“Kaunti na lang yata kami na ka-edad ko to be given projects so it’s always a blessing,” he said.

The singer-actor is all about artistry as always.

“Well, from the time I started naman, hindi importante sa akin ’yung awards o ’yung pera. Sa akin, it’s being able to work with people I want to work with. Tsaka kahit papano, may artistic side tayo. Meron akong mga negosyo but hindi ko makita sarili ko na nakaupo lang sa desk. I find excitement exercising my artistic side,” he said.

He remains picky with roles.

“I like roles that are challenging. Kapag hindi ko type, hindi ko gagawin. Importante sa akin kung ano ’yung role ko.”

Thanks but no thanks to tags

Though among seasoned singers and actors in the industry, Ariel is not waiting for anyone to pay tribute to his accomplishments. He even downplays the “Kilabot ng Kolehiyala” tag once given him, insisting the title belongs to Hajji Alejandro.

“I like where I am. To be in this industry as long as I am, mas gusto ko na ’yung tahimik na lang basta may trabaho. Hindi na kailangan ng tribute o tag,” Ariel said.

If anything, he’d rather share his learnings to younger artists.

“I think it’s part of our responsibility as industry veterans, to mentor young ones on how to go about working, being professional, investing their money wisely,” said he who also has a construction business.

He shared his sons are now studying in Canada.

“We thought of migrating there. But the thing was, naawa din naman ako kay Gelli (de Belen, his wife) kasi anong gagawin niya doon? Magiging stagnant siya, baka iyon pa maging dahilan ng paghihiwalay namin. Our reason for our plan to migrate was for our kids, education, more opportunities. The kids are there, studying their high school. Kami dito na lang, work.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)