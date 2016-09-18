Armed policemen can now conduct foot patrol in malls
After years of prohibition, armed policemen can now go inside malls, especially in Metro Manila, to conduct regular foot patrol.
The ban was lifted after several incidents of bomb threats were reported in Metro Manila and other parts of the country following the Davao City blast that left 15 people dead.
Chief Superintendent Camilo Cascolan, head of the Directorate for Operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the move is a big boost in fully securing malls unlike in the past when policemen are only allowed at the vicinity of the establishment.
“Generally, the PNP can now go inside, in police uniform and with firearms,” said Cascolan.
It was recalled that one of the reasons armed policemen were not allowed inside the malls was the cases of robbery in the past wherein the suspects would pose as policemen.
Aside from uniformed policemen, cops in civilian clothes are also allowed inside to maximize the peace and order duty of the PNP in the malls where people usually converge, especially during paydays.
The focus, Cascolan said, is more on anti-terror wherein intelligence operatives in civilian clothes are conducting a profiling of the people inside.
“Their targets are suspicious people roaming inside the malls. If they would see one, they would immediately approach them and invite them to the security room,” said Cascolan.
But the official said the effort is also against robbery and other crimes, including the notorious attacks of Martilyo Gang members inside malls in the past.
Cascolan said coordination with the security managers of the malls was also strengthened for the proper response of both the police and security guards in any eventuality.
After the Davao City attack, the PNP met with security managers of malls and other business establishments to map out security measures.
Cascolan, however, said that the most important anti-terror measure is the cooperation of the pubic by reporting suspicious packages and persons that they would observe in public places and even in their communities.