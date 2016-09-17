Arroyo camp lauds Sandiganbayan ruling

With the Sandiganbayan decision to junk the graft case against her, former president and now House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo may take a longer holiday abroad for her medical treatment.

Pampanga Rep. and former Pres. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo exitst a press conference at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, regarding the recent proclamation of State of Lawlessness by Pres., Rodrigo Duterte following the Davao bombing. (MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ) / mb.com.ph

The anti-graft court’s Fourth Division issued the ruling a few days after it granted Arroyo and husband, former Mike Arroyo, their respective motions to travel to Germany, France and Hong Kong starting Sunday.

However, sources from the Arroyo camp said that the couple is not expected to go beyond the October 3 limit for their return to the Philippines.

The former chief executive will go to Munich, Germany and Paris, France to consult medical experts on a serious spine condition.

She has also been allowed to go on vacation to Hong kong not earlier than October 29. Close family members will accompany her.

Meanwhile, lawyer Laurence Arroyo lauded the Sandiganbayan for granting the demurrers to the evidence on graft charges filed by the Aquino administration in connection with the ZTE broadband case.

“It’s a well reasoned decision. I encourage the public to read it,” Arroyo said.